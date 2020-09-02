Boyer-Deygoo new Private Sector Chairman

The Private Sector Commission on Monday held its 28th Annual General Meeting virtually via the Zoom platform.

The business body disclosed that Nicholas Boyer-Deygoo is its new chairman.

“Capt. Gerald Gouveia informed the members of the General Council that due to the fact that he had taken up an advisory position with the President, he would be unable to put his name forward to continue as President of the Commission.”

In his remarks at the Private Sector Commission’s 28th Annual General Meeting, the outgoing Chairman, highlighted that his main focus during his tenure as the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission surrounded encouraging and promoting active participation from all regional chambers in Guyana.

He indicated that “this was achieved through various visits and engagements with the different Chambers.”

He noted that on work done for the inclusion of women and youth involvement was a pivotal undertaking in the role of Chairman of the PSC, referencing in particular, the formation of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Further, he highlighted the many outreach activities the Private Sector Commission became deeply involved in which ultimately secured active participation among those groups.”

Capt. Gouveia said that the PSC’s participation in a number of strategic engagements was held, throughout 2019, with other civil society organizations, political parties, government agencies, and the U.S, Canadian, British and EU diplomats, on issues of governance and national development.

“Capt. Gouveia charged his successor to have engagements with the government for the implementation of future developmental plans for the Private Sector. The outgoing Chairman noted that the violent protests on the East Coast Demerara were to be condemned as totally unacceptable and should be firmly dealt with by the police.:

Gouveia said that he would continue to remain a corporate member of the commission and look forward to supporting the new chairman and executive.

As part of the business section of the Annual General Meeting, elections were held for the Executive members of the Private Sector Commission.

“In this regard, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Boyer-Deygoo as Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Victor Fernandes as Vice-Chairman, Ramesh Dookhoo as Secretary, Mr. Zulfikar Ally, Treasurer, and Mr. Manniram Prashad, Corporate Coordinator.”