Bandits captured in car chase minutes after Bourda robbery

Sep 02, 2020

Minutes after an armed robbery was committed yesterday at Bourda Market, police ranks were able to nab the bandits in a car chase along Regent Street.

The weapon used to commit the robbery

The robbery took place at around 14:30hrs at one of the stalls in Bourda market.
According to police reports, a woman was about to make a purchase at the stall when an armed gunman ran up to her and demanded her handbag.
The woman resisted and the gunman lashed her in her chest with the weapon and relieved her of the bag containing her cell phone and cash.
The man then ran out of the market onto Regent Street.
Eyewitnesses noted he entered a waiting car and drove off.
Police were summoned and right away a patrol unit located the car and gave chase.
Ranks trapped the car as one of the men attempted to dispose of the firearm.
However, their attempts proved futile and police retrieved the gun and arrested the gunman and the driver of the getaway car.
They were taken into custody and the stolen handbag was recovered.

 

