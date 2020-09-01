Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vagrant killed in Timerhi hit and run accident

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

A vagrant was on Sunday killed after he was involved in a hit and run accident along the Timerhi Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The dead man has since been identified only as Sheriga.
According reports, Sheriga was struck down by a speeding motor vehicle at around 19:00hrs in the vicinity of Bounty Farm Limited.
Police said that the now dead man was walking along the western side of the public road heading in a southern direction when the accident occurred.
Eyewitnesses claimed that they heard a loud sound and ran out of their yards to investigate. They told investigators that they saw the vagrant lying on the parapet and a motor vehicle speeding away in the northern direction.
Residents who rushed to scene to render assistance said that they noticed that Sheriga was unconscious and bleeding from the head. The residents contacted police who arrived shortly after and helped to put the injured man into a private minibus in which he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention.
According to reports, it was sometime later, while receiving treatment, Sheriga succumbed to his injuries.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019