Vagrant killed in Timerhi hit and run accident

A vagrant was on Sunday killed after he was involved in a hit and run accident along the Timerhi Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has since been identified only as Sheriga.

According reports, Sheriga was struck down by a speeding motor vehicle at around 19:00hrs in the vicinity of Bounty Farm Limited.

Police said that the now dead man was walking along the western side of the public road heading in a southern direction when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses claimed that they heard a loud sound and ran out of their yards to investigate. They told investigators that they saw the vagrant lying on the parapet and a motor vehicle speeding away in the northern direction.

Residents who rushed to scene to render assistance said that they noticed that Sheriga was unconscious and bleeding from the head. The residents contacted police who arrived shortly after and helped to put the injured man into a private minibus in which he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention.

According to reports, it was sometime later, while receiving treatment, Sheriga succumbed to his injuries.