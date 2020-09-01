Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019