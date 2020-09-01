Shaik Baksh returns as GWI boss

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-owned Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has returned to that position.

He was sent home in the early days of the Coalition government in 2015.

The Ministry of Housing and Water [People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C’)s] announced yesterday that it is extending “heartiest congratulations and welcome” to Baksh and added that “The Ministry and its sister agency, the Central Housing and Planning Authority look forward to working together for the further development of the sector.”

Baksh, it was noted, brings with him a wealth of knowledge having served in the sector for a number of years. He held the post of Minister of Housing and Water from 1998 to 2006 and also served in the capacity of CEO at GWI from 2012 to 2015.

According to the Ministry, Baksh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Guyana (UG) and an MSc in Management from the University of London. He has also served as a lecturer at UG and as an executive in the private sector.

Days after entering office in May 2015, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change government asked Baksh to proceed on leave effective June 1, 2015, by the Chairman, Ramesh Dookoo.

He was replaced by Dr. Richard Van West Charles, who was a close supporter of the Coalition.

Dr. Van West Charles was sent home recently by the PPP/C administration, which took office last month.

A GWI audit in 2016 had alleged several instances where Baksh breached established company policies and procedures and abused his authority while executing his functions at the agency.

These included the alleged procurement of billboards for the May 11, 2015 elections campaign; the misuse of cash advances for site visits, abuse of authority in using company assets, overriding company policies, etc.

Leading up to the May 11, 2015 General and Regional Elections, many billboards were erected throughout the country to inform the populace about the advancements being made by the entity to improve its water distribution process.

However, these billboards carried an additional feature – “Vote PPP/C” was seen attached to some. This, leading up to the elections, resulted in a few raised eyebrows.