Shaik Baksh returns as GWI boss

Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:50 AM
Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state-owned Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has returned to that position.
He was sent home in the early days of the Coalition government in 2015.
The Ministry of Housing and Water [People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C’)s] announced yesterday that it is extending “heartiest congratulations and welcome” to Baksh and added that “The Ministry and its sister agency, the Central Housing and Planning Authority look forward to working together for the further development of the sector.”
Baksh, it was noted, brings with him a wealth of knowledge having served in the sector for a number of years. He held the post of Minister of Housing and Water from 1998 to 2006 and also served in the capacity of CEO at GWI from 2012 to 2015.
According to the Ministry, Baksh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Guyana (UG) and an MSc in Management from the University of London. He has also served as a lecturer at UG and as an executive in the private sector.
Days after entering office in May 2015, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change government asked Baksh to proceed on leave effective June 1, 2015, by the Chairman, Ramesh Dookoo.
He was replaced by Dr. Richard Van West Charles, who was a close supporter of the Coalition.
Dr. Van West Charles was sent home recently by the PPP/C administration, which took office last month.
A GWI audit in 2016 had alleged several instances where Baksh breached established company policies and procedures and abused his authority while executing his functions at the agency.
These included the alleged procurement of billboards for the May 11, 2015 elections campaign; the misuse of cash advances for site visits, abuse of authority in using company assets, overriding company policies, etc.
Leading up to the May 11, 2015 General and Regional Elections, many billboards were erected throughout the country to inform the populace about the advancements being made by the entity to improve its water distribution process.
However, these billboards carried an additional feature – “Vote PPP/C” was seen attached to some. This, leading up to the elections, resulted in a few raised eyebrows.
Sep 01, 2020Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Sep 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
When Dr. Vincent Adams was made executive director of the EPA, my perspective on Guyanese political history would have dictated... more
If you continue to do things the same way all the time, you should not expect different results. The COVID-19 measures which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]