School of the Nations excels at Cambridge IGCSE, A Level exams

Cambridge University recently released the revised results of IGCSE and A Level results for more than one million students from 136 countries worldwide.

In a press release, School of the Nations noted that 66 of its students wrote a total of 407 IGCSE exams in 24 subjects, including six Form 4 students who wrote Maths. “The remarkable overall pass rate was 98 percent. Forty-four percent of all the exams written in the 5th Form earned either a Distinction, an A or a B grade… 100 percent passes were recorded for the following subjects: ICT, Business, Accounts, Economics, Global Perspectives, Geography, History, Travel and Tourism, English Literature, English Language, Spanish, Additional Maths, and Environmental Management,” the release added.

Among the outstanding performers at the IGCSE exams are: Onsay Grant: 5 A* (i.e. Distinctions), 1 A, 3 Bs; Raymacie Phillips: 3 A*, 5 As, 1 B; Ashley Mohan: 2 A*, 4 As, 3 Bs; John McGrath: 1 A*, 5 As, 4 Bs; Ajay Nehaul 1 A*, 6 As, 1 C; Michellea Dowlin: 2 A*, 5 As; Valeska Kronbauer: 3 A*, 1 A, 2 Bs, 1 C; Ariel Phagoo: 4 As, 1 B, 3 Cs and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal: 3 As, 3 Bs, 1 C.

“I am extremely happy with my results. This success I have achieved took lots of hard-work and dedication and it was absolutely worth it. Much more importantly, these results could never have been achieved without God and prayers, my parents, brothers, teachers since Grade 6 and onward, School of the Nations and their support system and the rest of my family. These results have been achieved in a troubling time therefore my heart goes out to all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and frontline providers who are trying to protect us during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

John’s parents commented: “Congratulations to School of the Nations, their Board of Directors and teachers for years of hard work, dedication and discipline provided to the students. We are inspired to continue on to 6th Form with the Nations’ Family.”

“To all my wonderful teachers I say, thank you! To the future generations, remember the most important gift you can receive, is your education, no one can take it away from you!’

Meanwhile at the 6th Form level, 16 subjects were offered. In the first year of 6th Form, students did the AS exam and 249 exams were done at the AS Level.

The overall pass rate at AS was 95% with 100% passes in: Global Perspectives, Travel & Tourism, Business, ICT, Chemistry, Physics and Psychology. Also 48% of all the exams written at the AS Level earned either an A*, A or B grade.

The top achievers in the first year of 6th Form were: Jae-Anya Amsterdam : 4 A grades; Zaid Bacchus: 3 As, 1B and 1 C; Raeda Persaud: 3 As, 1 B; Siya Persaud- 3 As, 1 B; Nekeisha Clementson: 2 As and 2 Bs; Anuradha Tiwari: 3 As; Haema Dasrath: 1 A*, 1 A, 1 C; Vincent Metivier-Ali: 3 As; John Phang:2 As, 1 B and Queen Zawditu Selassie: 1 A, 1 B, 1 C.

“My first year in 6th Form was quite different from what I’d expected as I faced completely new challenges, not least of which were the COVID-19 arrangements that, at times, left me a bit discouraged. Still I persevered and thankfully it paid off. Honestly, it was the undying support from my family, especially my parents who were always by my side, my friends, old and new, who managed to turn even the hardest times into something fun and enjoyable and my teachers who were always encouraging and approachable. I want to especially thank my Math and Physics teacher, Sir Stefan Farier, who constantly reminded me of the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.”

“The examination was rather against the norm; however with the aid of a stellar support system, there was comfort to be found. As with any moment of profound joy, hardship and toil preceded. Gratitude to family, teachers and Allah.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents, my teachers, and most of all, my school, for guiding and teaching me, so that I may further my education. There were certainly challenges and obstacles, but hard work truly pays off.”

“COVID-19 was unexpected and it affected the way we took our exams this year. However, I tried to make the best of the situation and prepared for exams like I would under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the work paid off. I thank my parents for supporting me and helping me adjust to online schooling comfortably. Additionally, I am very grateful to my teachers for adapting to online teaching and doing all that they could to ensure that we succeeded in these unforeseen times. I am excited to see what the future holds.”

“As a result of being in the midst of a pandemic, distress and unrest were added to the already existing pressure of achieving good grades. Thankfully however, I was successful, and I’m aware that I owe a great deal of this to my subject teachers at School of Nations/Nations University for working closely with me and guiding me towards achieving the grades that I wanted.”

Also in the second year of 6th Form, the students sat the Advanced Level examinations. 152 exams were sat at the A Level. There were 100% passes in ICT, Business, Biology, Physics, Accounts, Economics, Travel & Tourism, and Global Perspectives.

The top achievers in the second year of 6th Form were: SayyidAabidi: 1 A*, 4 As; Sachin Ramroop: 1 A*, 2 As, 1 B; Mikayla DeFreitas: 1 A, 2 Bs, 2 Cs; Loris Nathoo: 1 A, 2 Bs, 1 C; Towana Semple: 1 A*, 1 A, 1 B; Shania Smith: 1 A*, 1 A, 1 B; Aliah Mohamed: 4 Bs;

A very interesting programme that Nations offers is an intensive, and yet part-time, course by which students undertake 1 or 2 A Levels in one year to gain access to the London Law degree that Nations offers. As a result, 11 students gained the grades to enter the London LLB programme. Amongst the outstanding performers on this course – completed in just one year – were: Selina Persaud: with grade A in both Law and Sociology AL; Ronita Hargobin – B in AL Law; Cassandra Nauth: 2 Bs and Devyani Ramroop: 1 B, 1 C.

According to Director of Nations, Dr. Brian O’Toole, “Cambridge offers examination in 136 countries throughout the world. It is the largest 6th Form examination body in the world. A certificate from Cambridge surely opens many doors to the best Universities worldwide.”

Noting that this is a very challenging time for students throughout the world, and certainly in Guyana, he noted, that Cambridge, like many other examination bodies, decided not to risk asking students to physically sit examinations – instead they opted for a system of course work, predicted grades and statistical analysis. “This was a new system and not without its challenges. We sent a 17-page letter to Cambridge challenging their initial grades and were very happy to see that they accepted almost all of our challenges, Dr. O’Toole said.

During the pandemic all of the IGCSE, AS and AL classes were offered online and according to the Director, “Nations 6th Form begins again in two weeks. We will begin online and revert to the regular school classes as soon as guidance is received from the authorities.”