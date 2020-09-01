President Ali says GDF to become more community-oriented

– as officers receive Military Service Medal and promotion

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali, yesterday said that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will soon become more community-oriented.

“Guyanese must not only see these distinguished men and women in uniform as just members of the armed forces, but they must also see you as a key and integral part of their development, of their community development and our national development,” President Ali stated at a ceremony for five recently promoted officers.

The Head of State said the Defence Board has begun discussions on a strategic way forward on how the military will become integrated into the community life of Guyana.

“The time has come to harness the potential of the military to uplift and build communities all across our country and this will be the focus to make the military more community-oriented, community-engaged and more in line with the national development thrust of our country,” he added.

President Ali urged the GDF to think outside the box as a course is chartered in which the military will be actively involved in the development shift and advancement of the country.

This, he said, comes on the heels of the “emerging oil and gas sector, new security challenges, new border challenges. The military has to and must play a key role in the emerging needs of our country.”

Receiving promotions were Commander of the Coast Guard, Colonel Gary Beaton, now Substantive Brigadier and Lieutenant Colonels: Ronald Hercules, Julius Skeete, Omar Khan and Kenlloyd Roberts to the rank of Substantive Colonels.

The ranks also received the Military Service medal for distinctive service beyond the call of duty.

President Ali noted that “the promotions are long overdue and are necessary to strengthen the leadership of the Guyana Defence Force.”

Also, in attendance at the ceremony were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs,Mohabir Anil Nandlall. (DPI)