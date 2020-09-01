Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pensioner’s body found floating in canal

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

The body of a pensioner was on Sunday last fished out of canal in front of his Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home.

Body of Hardat Dhaniram minutes after being fished out of the canal.

The body was identified as that of 66-year-old Hardat Dhaniram.
According to police, the man’s body was discovered at around 16:45hrs.
Ranks observed that the body was lying with its face upwards and clad in a grey jersey, black short pants with a pair of black boots. It was also noticed that a piece of skin from his forehead was peeled off.
Dhaniram was last seen alive by his daughter also of Bella Dam at around 08:30hrs that day.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019