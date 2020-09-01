Pensioner’s body found floating in canal

Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The body of a pensioner was on Sunday last fished out of canal in front of his Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home.
The body was identified as that of 66-year-old Hardat Dhaniram.
According to police, the man’s body was discovered at around 16:45hrs.
Ranks observed that the body was lying with its face upwards and clad in a grey jersey, black short pants with a pair of black boots. It was also noticed that a piece of skin from his forehead was peeled off.
Dhaniram was last seen alive by his daughter also of Bella Dam at around 08:30hrs that day.
