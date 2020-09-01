Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:10 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opposition walkout over Shuman’s selection as Deputy Speaker

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

Guyana’s main Opposition A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition earlier this morning staged a parliamentary walkout of the National Assembly over the selection of Lennox Shuman as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Opposition MP Cathy Hughes with Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon speaking to the media.

Deeming it an “abomination”, Opposition MP Cathy Hughes posited that it displayed the government’s unwillingness to work together and uphold some of the longstanding conventions of Parliament.
“We find it an abomination that Mr. Shuman who comes from a party who got specifically 2,657 votes…I’m sure you the members of the media have more Facebook friends than votes that he got,” Hughes added.
Further, Hughes noted that Shuman vowed to keep the new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in check, however he accepted a Ministerial Advisor position, a clear conflict of interest.
To put Shuman as the Deputy Speaker when such a position was always held by the main Opposition, she said, the move was very unfortunate.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019