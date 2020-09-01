Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Modest Mingo!

Sep 01, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

De Rig-adier talk how Mingo is a quiet, peaceful and modest man. He maths nah modest though.
De Rig-adier bin seh how he nah gan influence, interfere or intervene in de wuk of GECOM. So dem boys wan fuh know how come he and nuff of he party leaders and supporters tun up outside de court fuh cheerlead Mingo who does wuk with GECOM.
Dem boys hear dem seh dat dem standing up fuh Mingo rights because de police should nah hold he so long. Dem boys wan remind all dem who talking dat fart dat de police apply to de court fuh de time dem hold he, and after dem charge he…dem bring he at de earliest possible time to de court, in keeping with de Judge’s rules.
De same day Mingo went to court was de same day dat de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See file dem elections petition. Dem boys hear some talk from wan of dem leaders of de party wah de A and de C run away and lef de F. He seh dat de PPP gan gat to produce all de people wah dem claim bin deh in the country when dem vote.
Dem boys thought dat de onus of proof was on de complainant. But it look like de big lawyer nah know dat is he and he party wah gat to prove dem case, not de PPP/C. De man get confused since he had to walk out he office. Is de fuss time dem boys hear how an accused gat to prove he innocence rather than de accuser proving de accused guilt.
De Hap-New +Hay-Eff See seh de elections was fraudulent. Yet dem wan de court fuh declare Soulja Bai as President based pon de same fraudulent elections.
Talk half and wait fuh see if Statements of Polls gan be produced.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019