Modest Mingo!

Dem Boys Seh…

De Rig-adier talk how Mingo is a quiet, peaceful and modest man. He maths nah modest though.

De Rig-adier bin seh how he nah gan influence, interfere or intervene in de wuk of GECOM. So dem boys wan fuh know how come he and nuff of he party leaders and supporters tun up outside de court fuh cheerlead Mingo who does wuk with GECOM.

Dem boys hear dem seh dat dem standing up fuh Mingo rights because de police should nah hold he so long. Dem boys wan remind all dem who talking dat fart dat de police apply to de court fuh de time dem hold he, and after dem charge he…dem bring he at de earliest possible time to de court, in keeping with de Judge’s rules.

De same day Mingo went to court was de same day dat de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See file dem elections petition. Dem boys hear some talk from wan of dem leaders of de party wah de A and de C run away and lef de F. He seh dat de PPP gan gat to produce all de people wah dem claim bin deh in the country when dem vote.

Dem boys thought dat de onus of proof was on de complainant. But it look like de big lawyer nah know dat is he and he party wah gat to prove dem case, not de PPP/C. De man get confused since he had to walk out he office. Is de fuss time dem boys hear how an accused gat to prove he innocence rather than de accuser proving de accused guilt.

De Hap-New +Hay-Eff See seh de elections was fraudulent. Yet dem wan de court fuh declare Soulja Bai as President based pon de same fraudulent elections.

Talk half and wait fuh see if Statements of Polls gan be produced.