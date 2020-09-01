Guyana records 41 COVID-19 deaths

– reverts to 6am – 6pm curfew from today

Guyana now has 41 COVID -19 related deaths, 21 of which were recorded during the month of August. The rise in the number of deaths correlates with the increase number of active COVID-19 cases which jumped from approximately 12 in March to close to 893 cases in August. The figures for each month, as reflected in the accompanying graph, accumulate to approximately 1,300.

For yesterday alone, 72 new cases of the disease were recorded. As a result, the Government has instituted the 6am – 6pm curfew for the entire month of September starting from today.

The order which was published in the official gazette also warns members of the public to observe the COVID-19 emergency measures which emphasize the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving home and practice good hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Further, persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231-1166 or 226-7480 for assistance.

The Ministry of Health in a release yesterday announced two more COVID-19 related deaths—those deaths pushed the country’s toll from 38 to 41.

The patients were identified as an 89-year-old man from Region Nine and a 47-year-old woman from Region Seven.

According to the Ministry, upon admission to our medical health facility, a swab test was done on both patients and following their deaths, the results came back as positive.

The Ministry said that it is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

Also, the Ministry has also appealed yesterday for “patient confidentiality to be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace” even as it expressed “sincerest condolences to the family of these two persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.” (Rehanna Ramsay)