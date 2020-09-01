Manzoor Nadir elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Shuman elected Deputy

Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:10 PM
– as 12th Sitting of Parliament gets under way
Guyana’s 12th sitting of Parliament commenced earlier this morning and saw Manzoor Nadir being elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Following behind was Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lennox Shuman as Deputy Speaker.
Shuman ousted Alliance For Change Opposition Member of Parliament, Raphael Trotman in a majority vote for the slot.
Shuman was nominated by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira while Trotman – Speaker for 10th Parliament – was nominated by his fellow MP and Alliance For Change Executive, Cathy Hughes.
Immediately after, the Speaker and Deputy took their oaths of office along with the other MPs.
