Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:10 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Manzoor Nadir elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Shuman elected Deputy

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

– as 12th Sitting of Parliament gets under way

Deputy Speaker, Lennox Shuman

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir

Guyana’s 12th sitting of Parliament commenced earlier this morning and saw Manzoor Nadir being elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Following behind was Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, Lennox Shuman as Deputy Speaker.
Shuman ousted Alliance For Change Opposition Member of Parliament, Raphael Trotman in a majority vote for the slot.
Shuman was nominated by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira while Trotman – Speaker for 10th Parliament – was nominated by his fellow MP and Alliance For Change Executive, Cathy Hughes.
Immediately after, the Speaker and Deputy took their oaths of office along with the other MPs.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019