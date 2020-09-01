Indian High Commissioner calls on Natural Resources Minister

– expresses interest in the petroleum, mining sectors

High Commissioner of India, His Excellency, Dr. K. J Srinivasa, yesterday met with Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat. The two discussed matters of mutual interest in the Natural Resources sector.

While congratulating Minister Bharrat on his appointment, the High Commissioner expressed an interest in Guyana’s petroleum industry and cooperation within the mining sector, among other areas relating to capacity building.

Meanwhile, Minister Bharrat expressed a preference to further discussions to build strategic partnership, technical capacity and shared experiences in Natural Resources Management between the two countries.