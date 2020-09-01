Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EU recommits support to government

Sep 01, 2020 News 0

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Friday, August 28, 2020, received a courtesy call from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU) to Guyana, H.E. Fernando Ponz Cantó, at the Ministry of Home Affairs Brickdam, Georgetown.
During the meeting, Ambassador Cantó extended congratulations to Minister Benn on his appointment as Minister of Home Affairs, and commended his efforts while serving as commissioner at GECOM during the recent national election process.
Minister Benn thanked Ambassador Cantó for the support the government received from the
EU in regards to ensuring Guyana remains on the path of democracy, during the recent General and Regional Elections. He further discussed government’s focus and areas of cooperation. Ambassador Cantó noted that he was pleased with the good ideas and reforms that the Minister and government are currently undertaking. He assured the Minister that the EU will continue to support the work of the government and seek to increase cooperation at all levels.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

No new transfers for Den Amstel FC

Sep 01, 2020

Current squad can compete says Coach Heywood Head Coach of the Den Amstel FC, O’Neal Heywood, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that his club, which finished in the...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues its development of Para-Archery

Archery Guyana continues its development of...

Sep 01, 2020

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour...

Aug 31, 2020

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019