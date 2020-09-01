EU recommits support to government

Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Friday, August 28, 2020, received a courtesy call from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU) to Guyana, H.E. Fernando Ponz Cantó, at the Ministry of Home Affairs Brickdam, Georgetown.
During the meeting, Ambassador Cantó extended congratulations to Minister Benn on his appointment as Minister of Home Affairs, and commended his efforts while serving as commissioner at GECOM during the recent national election process.
Minister Benn thanked Ambassador Cantó for the support the government received from the
EU in regards to ensuring Guyana remains on the path of democracy, during the recent General and Regional Elections. He further discussed government’s focus and areas of cooperation. Ambassador Cantó noted that he was pleased with the good ideas and reforms that the Minister and government are currently undertaking. He assured the Minister that the EU will continue to support the work of the government and seek to increase cooperation at all levels.
