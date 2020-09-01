Education Ministry announces placement exams for September 23

The Ministry of Education has announced that it has set a date for the Entrance/Placement examination to be done at the secondary level to facilitate those students who wish to move from one public school to another.

The exams are set for September 23, 2020.

“Re-migrant children and students that wish to move from a private institution into the public school system at the secondary level are also facilitated,” the Ministry notice said yesterday.