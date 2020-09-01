Latest update September 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Disabilities Council members engage Minister Benn

Representatives of the Guyana Council of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) on Friday August 28, 2020) met with Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. At the meeting, they raised matters of concern facing the disability community in Guyana.
Chairman of the Council, Cecil Morris, was accompanied by his team: Programme Coordinator, Ganesh Singh; Council Member June Herod and Sabine McIntosh, Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana.
They discussed with Minister Benn concerns such as: sign language services; the provision of sign language interpreters to be made available to persons with disability who come into contact with the police, the maintenance of safe areas for persons with disabilities, such as the Society for the Blind located in St. Phillips Green High Street, and the discrimination experienced by disabled persons when attempting to use public transportation in Guyana.
Minister Benn noted the concerns and assured the Council that the Ministry of Home Affairs will seek to address the concerns.

