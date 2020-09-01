Chief Prison officer dies in Homestretch Avenue smash-up

By Shervin Belgrave

A Chief Prison Officer yesterday died tragically in a vehicular smash-up at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. The accident involving a motorcar and a Nissan X-trail SUV resulted in the death of Prince Cox, 38, of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred at around 08:00rs while Cox was heading home from work in a motorcar driven by his 27-year-old colleague, Javon Hector.

According to the police report, Hector was heading in a western direction on the southern side of the road when he decided to overtake some vehicles in the vicinity of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit’s (CANU’) headquarters.As a result, he ended up in the path of the SUV. Eyewitnesses said that Hector tried to avoid a collision by swerving his car further to the northern side of the road.

However, he was not quick enough and the SUV collided with the front passenger door of the car where Cox was sitting. The car reportedly spun once before coming to a halt on the nearby parapet.

Passersby stopped and assisted in pulling a barely conscious Cox and his injured colleague from the car. They also assisted the driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Leslie Turnhill of Eccles East Bank Demerara.

They were all transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where doctors pronounced Cox dead on arrival.

Hector was treated and discharged, while Turnhill was admitted in a critical condition.

Upon learning of his tragic demise, Cox’s colleagues started to share their shock and condolences via social media.

Some said that they had worked alongside the Chief Prison Officer Sunday night and had only said goodbye a few hours before he met his tragic death yesterday.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, said that Cox had worked with the Guyana Prison Service for almost 16 years. Cox had joined the force in October of 2004 and was promoted to Principle Officer One in 2009. His hard work and dedicated service pushed him further up the ladder in 2016 when he was promoted once again to the post of Principle Officer Two.

Cox continued with good discipline and work ethics and was finally granted the position of Chief Prison Officer in January 2020, a post he held up until the time of his death.

Pic: car

