Who pick de mangoes?

Dem boys seh you can’t tek a man wah never run a cake shop or sell a buns fuh negotiate with dem big multinationals. Dem company gan mek rings around yuh.

Dat is why dem boys seh some of we leader should never have been negotiating anything since dem never even run a cake shop in dem life. De Rig-adier never even sell a phone in he life. Jagdeo never sell icicle in he life. He used to buy dat at school. Dem boys hear dat Li’l Joe bin try he hand at mekkin pholouri but de thing come out as bake. Dem boys seh Moses try fuh mek persad and leff only with de sad.

Dem boys wondering wah Mingo gan try he hand at next. He finish with de Bingo business. He gan gat a long time fuh think about wah he gan do fuh mek a living… a long, long time.

Dem boys feel if you want see dem foreign company dance, put dem fuh negotiate with de boss man of de Waterfall paper. By the time he finish with dem, Guyana gan get de best deal ever.

Dem boys hear Trotty seh how dem had to sign de Exxon deal because we neighbour had dem eye pun we oil. He seh was like if you gat a mango tree and yuh neighbour gat he eyes pun de mangoes, yuh gan hustle fuh pick them before he does.

But dem boys wan know if we bin hurry fuh pick de mango before Venezuela, how come Exxon get de best mango and we get de rotten one? Like we bin holding the wrong end of the stick.

Talk half and ask Trotty if he get any mango from de tree.