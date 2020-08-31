Latest update August 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Remains of two other cars yet to be identified

Aug 31, 2020 News 0

…Parts of Hijacked car found in St. Cuthbert’s Mission

Parts of a stolen car were on Friday last discovered by police discarded in a forested area at St Cuthbert’s Mission, Mahaica River, Region Four. The remains of the car were positively identified by its owner, Tyrone Persaud, a taxi driver who was hijacked by a gunman on July 11 at a location in Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The parts of the hijacked car

Kaieteur News understands that Persaud had told police about an S&R Taxi Logo on his car’s windscreen. Investigators had received information about some car parts and a “glass” bearing a taxi logo discarded at an area in the St Cuthbert’s mission and headed to the location with Persaud.
When they arrived Persaud was able to identify his four car seats, a panel, his car windscreen, exhaust and his driving shaft. Also found at the location were the remains of two other cars which are still to be identified by its respective owners. So far investigators were able to establish that those unidentified parts are the remains of a silver-coloured Toyota Fielder, and a Premio.
Persaud had told Kaieteur News that on July 11, he was hired by a male passenger from his taxi base in Grove for a drop to friendship. Along the way, they made a stop at a vegetable stall to purchase some boulanger before heading into a street as directed by the passenger. Upon entering the street the passenger made a brief call and told Persaud to stop for a man who was walking along the said road. The taxi driver did as he was told and stopped for the individual when the man ran up to the car pulled out a gun, pointed it to Persaud’s head and demanded that he step out of the car. He obeyed and both he and the passenger disembarked the vehicle. The gunman then jumped into the driving seat and drove away.
Without hesitation Persaud grabbed the passenger’s cell phone and sprinted towards the Friendship Public Road where he caught a taxi and instructed its driver to take him to a police station.
While heading to the station, Persaud saw a mobile police patrol, stopped them, reported the hijacking and handed over the phone he had grabbed from the passenger. Since then police have unable to locate the passenger or apprehend a suspect.

The shell of an unidentified Silver Toyota Fielder.

 

