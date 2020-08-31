One of Guyana’s prominent paediatricians, Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo passes away

Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo, one of Guyana’s leading paediatricians passed away early yesterday morning. Reports are that Persaud was rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital for emergency treatment where he subsequently died.

Chatterdeo was once the head of the Paediatrics Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital and was also a lecturer at the University of Guyana’s School of Medicine. He would have attended Queen’s College and from there he started his career as a pharmacist and then later pursued a Masters of Medicine at the University of Guyana.

Chatterdeo was said to be a great influence to his medical students and interns and also made great contributions to continuing medical education programs form practicing physicians within the country.

Many of his students took to social media to express their grief over his passing and stated that he was one of the best in the industry. Some described his contribution to their lives and Guyana on the whole as greatly significant and almost irreplaceable.

One of his old students, a Kashif, stated in a post that hundreds of young doctors in Guyana looked up to him during his many years as a professional in Guyana. He highlighted that Chatterdeo would’ve not only educated and set an example, but he also treated thousands of children in the country. The student described Chatterdeo as one of the kindest and most comforting professionals one could’ve ever met.

Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony took to social media as well to express his grief over the doctor’s passing. In a statement on his Facebook page said that “Guyana has lost a valuable citizen, his place will be challenging to fill. At a time when our best is needed, Guyana has truly lost one of our best, and his death diminishes us”.

The doctor leaves behind to mourn two children, his wife Indra Chatterdeo, his mother, Golo Singh, his father, Dillip Chatterdeo, and his brother and sister Jetendra Chatterdeo and Rani Persaud.