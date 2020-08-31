Latest update August 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One of Guyana’s prominent paediatricians, Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo passes away

Aug 31, 2020 News 0

Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo, one of Guyana’s leading paediatricians passed away early yesterday morning. Reports are that Persaud was rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital for emergency treatment where he subsequently died.
Chatterdeo was once the head of the Paediatrics Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital and was also a lecturer at the University of Guyana’s School of Medicine. He would have attended Queen’s College and from there he started his career as a pharmacist and then later pursued a Masters of Medicine at the University of Guyana.
Chatterdeo was said to be a great influence to his medical students and interns and also made great contributions to continuing medical education programs form practicing physicians within the country.

Dr.Seepersaud Chatterdeo

Many of his students took to social media to express their grief over his passing and stated that he was one of the best in the industry. Some described his contribution to their lives and Guyana on the whole as greatly significant and almost irreplaceable.
One of his old students, a Kashif, stated in a post that hundreds of young doctors in Guyana looked up to him during his many years as a professional in Guyana. He highlighted that Chatterdeo would’ve not only educated and set an example, but he also treated thousands of children in the country. The student described Chatterdeo as one of the kindest and most comforting professionals one could’ve ever met.
Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony took to social media as well to express his grief over the doctor’s passing. In a statement on his Facebook page said that “Guyana has lost a valuable citizen, his place will be challenging to fill. At a time when our best is needed, Guyana has truly lost one of our best, and his death diminishes us”.
The doctor leaves behind to mourn two children, his wife Indra Chatterdeo, his mother, Golo Singh, his father, Dillip Chatterdeo, and his brother and sister Jetendra Chatterdeo and Rani Persaud.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Aug 31, 2020

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town. During the visit,...
Read More
Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of...

Aug 29, 2020

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung...

Aug 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019