Mom furious after newborn infant is left with a hole on his hand at N/A Hospital

A mother of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice is angry and seeking answers after her newborn baby was left with a hole on his hand while he was reportedly receiving antibiotics treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

In a Facebook post seen by this publication, the sister of the woman said that the newborn suffered a hole on his hands from a faulty infusion line inserted to administer the antibiotic treatment. The infant’s mother, Trishanna Ally told Kaieteur News that she was forced to seek private treatment for her baby’s wounds after she got very little explanation of what actually happened.

She disclosed that on August 7th 2020 doctors had sought to induce labour and the following day she gave birth to the baby via C-section. Her son was then taken to the NICU since he was exposed to infection for over 12 hours. There the doctors began to administer the antibiotics therapy to treat his infection while she regained consciousness two days after delivery. She added that when she finally got to see her baby she noticed the wound.

She said, “From what I was told the infusion line came out and burn him because when I eventually saw him, I saw his hands tied up and damage up.”

Ally explained that when she got home she actually saw the extent of the wound on one hand while the other hand also had a smaller wound that she believes was caused due to the faulty infusion line.

“They told me it was the needle and then they started using the other hand and I don’t know what happened and then they started using his foot”, she disclosed.

The distressed woman stated that medical staff recommended that she use triple antibiotic ointment to heal the wound when she was discharged but she decided to visit a private clinic where her baby could be provided better care. Ally noted that she had returned to the hospital on Friday and requested a report about what the infant was being administered while he was in NICU since the private clinic was requesting such and she was told that it was antibiotics.

She also revealed that she was only told on Friday that the wound was caused by a burn, “all the time they were telling me it was because of a needle”.

Ally stressed that “this could happen to anyone” and as such is seeking answers as to what really happened to her baby. She said that since it was her first experience delivering at the hospital, it has left her with regrets. She disclosed that another woman reached out to her and told her that the same thing had happened to her son.

“There is a lot of guilt and regret on my part because I was going to deliver at a private hospital and decided to do so at the New Amsterdam Hospital instead”, she said.

Ally disclosed that the baby is healing slowly but he seemed to be in pain sometimes, but she is hoping that the hospital can provide some sort of clarity about the entire situation.