Latest update August 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Aug 31, 2020 Sports 0

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town.
During the visit, Minister Ramson Jr. held discussions with the project contractor and consultant on the way forward for the project.
Works only recently resumed after months of delay and allegations of theft of materials from the location.
The visit was intended to properly evaluate the ongoing works and determine what is required to bring the project to completion.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr. (center) recently visited
region 10’s athletics facility that is currently under
construction and met with some of the athletes of the region.

 

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town.
During the visit, Minister Ramson Jr. held discussions with the project contractor and consultant on the way forward for the project.
Works only recently resumed after months of delay and allegations of theft of materials from the location.
The visit was intended to properly evaluate the ongoing works and determine what is required to bring the project to completion.
The completed facility will boast an eight-lane synthetic track, a football pitch, security fencing, drainage and restroom among other features. Construction had also commenced on a similar facility in Berbice.
Guyana’s first synthetic track and field facility was constructed at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, and is considered the premier venue for local and regional meets.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Aug 31, 2020

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town. During the visit,...
Read More
Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance...

Aug 30, 2020

The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of...

Aug 29, 2020

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung...

Aug 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019