Minister Ramson meets Region 10 athletes, tour facility

Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town.

During the visit, Minister Ramson Jr. held discussions with the project contractor and consultant on the way forward for the project.

Works only recently resumed after months of delay and allegations of theft of materials from the location.

The visit was intended to properly evaluate the ongoing works and determine what is required to bring the project to completion.

The completed facility will boast an eight-lane synthetic track, a football pitch, security fencing, drainage and restroom among other features. Construction had also commenced on a similar facility in Berbice.

Guyana’s first synthetic track and field facility was constructed at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, and is considered the premier venue for local and regional meets.