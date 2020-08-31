Mingo granted GYD$600,000 bail

Latest update August 31st, 2020 2:32 PM
Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo granted a total of GYD$600,000 bail on four counts of alleged misconduct in public office.
Aug 31, 2020Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. recently journeyed to Region 10 where he conducted a visit to the synthetic track under construction and met with athletes of the Mining Town. During the visit,...
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 29, 2020
There are times that you do things and years after you say to yourself: “Why did I do that, this is not who I am?” But... more
On Saturday, Guyanese breathed a sigh of relief when only four positive coronavirus cases were recorded. Yesterday, their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]