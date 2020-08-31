Latest update August 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana records 3 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Guyana yesterday recorded three new COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 38.
In spite of the alarming number of deaths for the month the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been failing to give adequate information on the deaths.

Former Health Minister Dr. Leslie Ramsammy

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy disclosed in a Facebook post that he has recently engaged with current Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and they both agreed that more effort can be placed into properly communicating with the media.
He stated that he subsequently held a meeting with the relevant staff at the MOH and a decision was made to have the daily COVID-19 dashboard and a press release published punctually at 04:30pm every day.

He stated that the dashboard will comprise of data that was gathered up until the previous midnight and the press release will include data that was recorded from midnight up until the dashboard was published.
It was reported that an 80 year old man from Region Four first passed away on Saturday evening and his death was followed by two more persons, yesterday – a 78 year old woman from Region Nine and a 53 year old woman from Region Four.
It was not revealed whether these persons had underlying conditions, if they were tested before or after their death and other relevant information. The Ministry also failed to provide adequate information on three other deaths that occurred earlier last week.

