Gov’t retains three APNU+AFC appointed REOs, appoints six others

The government has appointed six new Regional Executive Officers (REOs) with effect from today, Monday, August 31, 2020, retaining three appointed by its predecessor. The appointments followed one week after the new People Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C) administration ousted REOs for the six regions.

The new appointments were announced by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Saturday. Dharamlall noted however that the Government has retained REOs for three Regions appointed by the previous A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance for Change(APNU+AFC) administration.

The new appointees will replace former REO of Region Two, Denis Jaikaran, Jennifer Ferreira-Dougal from Region Three; Ovid Morrison from Region Five; Kim Stephen-Williams from Region Six; Carl Parker from Region Nine and Orrin Gordon from Region Ten who were all issued letters of termination by the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry about two weeks ago.

The REOs that have been retained from the previous APNU+AFC administration are Pauline Lucas, Kerwin Ward and Mitzy Campbell – the three will be continuing their tenure as REO for Regions Four, Seven and Eight, respectively.

The REO for Region Ten has not yet been appointed, however this is expected to be done soon.

In an invited comment immediately after the termination, Dharamlall told the press that the Ministry had lost confidence in the ability of the dismissed REOs to perform.

He noted that “their deportment was inimical to the effective and efficient functioning of the regions, they managed. Moreover, they practiced heavy partisan politics… they were void of professionalism and impartiality.”

According to information disseminated by Local Government Ministry, Deputy Regional Executive Officer for Region One, Teka Bissessar, has been appointed REO by the Minister.

Devanand Ramdatt, who held the positions of assistant director of youth and former Regional Chairman of the region, was appointed as Region Two’s REO. Regions Three, Five, Six and Nine will be headed by Jagnarine Somwar, Genevieve Blackman, Narindra Persaud and Karl Singh respectively.

The Ministry also shared briefly on the educational background and qualification of the new appointees. According to the statement, Somwar has been serving the Government since 2004 and was also appointed Justice of the Peace and Commission of Affidavits by former President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. In addition to his work experience, his academic qualifications boast several certificates.

As it relates to Persaud, he is an educator for more than 20 years who previously served as a regional councillor for region four, and manager of the materials management unit, Ministry of Health.

Blackman previously served as deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education (2012 – 2017), Chief Executive Officer for the Board Of Industrial Training (2011), and coordinator for the World Bank-funded HIV/AIDS prevention and control project at the Ministry of Labour, among other positions.

Meanwhile, Singh who holds several management certificates, and served as the Regional Vice-Chairman for Region Nine (2015-2020) will now be REO for that Region.

Minister Dharamlall expressed best wishes and optimism that the appointees will participate in building the nation. “We wish them well and we look forward to their profound Administration of our Regions as we forge ahead to rebuild the Regional Development System in Guyana,” he stated.