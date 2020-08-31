Exxon and Guyana’s wealth

By Harold Beharry

We have concluded a very pain staking and stressful election

And the new word in the air for everything is “renegotiation”

Turning to Exxon’s presence in Guyana

We have concluded that they are taking our wealth to America

We choose unqualified people to negotiate a deal

And now we are saying Exxon is walking away with a steal

Please stop blaming Exxon for everything that has happened

When we signed a contract that is nothing less than rotten

I think we should peacefully go back to the drawing board

But for heaven’s sake, don’t go there with a sword

We need to confess that we have made a big mistake

Giving Exxon almost the entire cake

Yes, with this contract Exxon probably took us for a ride

Therefore, we have to go back and ask them to work with us side by side

We understand and appreciate that Exxon invested a lot of money

But with this oil wealth, our country is looking for better financial security

No one is going to win if we continue with this kind of attack

But it will make a world of difference if Exxon agrees that we need a new contract

We know the bible says “there is life and death in the power of the tongue”

Exxon, you won but please don’t say to this lopsided contract we are bound

Exxon, please understand that we do not want a fight

But are simply asking you to do for Guyana what is right

God has blessed Guyana with wealth, and we want to be in this together

All we are asking for is a great relationship that will last forever.