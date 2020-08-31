The country’s three main political parties – the PNC/R, AFC and the PPP/C– are no different in their mentality and attitude towards foreign investors.
It is either they are corrupt, incompetent or plain morons. How else does one explain their actions?
They have given foreign investors to secure tax concessions, to the tune of billions of dollars, and rights to our bauxite, gold, timber, oil, etc.
In turn, these investors then resold these resources to others and walk away with hundreds of millions of US dollars in profits, while the Guyanese people get nothing in return.
A number of our oil blocks were distributed to cronies of the pre-2015 government who in turn sold the rights to those blocks for hundreds of millions of US dollars. What did Guyana get? Nothing!
Foreign investors come here with fancy talk, twisted tongues and fat promises. They spend a few dollars establishing “bare bone” facilities (tarpaulins). And after a few mornings, they turn around and sell the same rights and concessions to others for hundreds of millions of US dollars. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
This is the trend in the agricultural, mining and other sectors. This is what is happening with our prized real estate, including waterfront properties.
Investors are paying our governments chump change in Guyana currency and, in some cases, nothing at all for these rights. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
When the original investors walk away, they leave with us scavengers with whom our governments have had no negotiations.
Kaieteur News will continue to expose how foreign investors, together with our corrupt politicians, are making a fortune by raffling out our resources while our people are barely scratching a living, according to President Irfaan Ali.
Pls read Page 2 to learn how Guyana is forced to borrow its own money from overseas investors!
By Sir Ronald Sanders
The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Corrupt, Incompetent or Plain Morons?
Aug 31, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
The country’s three main political parties – the PNC/R, AFC and the PPP/C– are no different in their mentality and attitude towards foreign investors.
It is either they are corrupt, incompetent or plain morons. How else does one explain their actions?
They have given foreign investors to secure tax concessions, to the tune of billions of dollars, and rights to our bauxite, gold, timber, oil, etc.
In turn, these investors then resold these resources to others and walk away with hundreds of millions of US dollars in profits, while the Guyanese people get nothing in return.
A number of our oil blocks were distributed to cronies of the pre-2015 government who in turn sold the rights to those blocks for hundreds of millions of US dollars. What did Guyana get? Nothing!
Foreign investors come here with fancy talk, twisted tongues and fat promises. They spend a few dollars establishing “bare bone” facilities (tarpaulins). And after a few mornings, they turn around and sell the same rights and concessions to others for hundreds of millions of US dollars. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
This is the trend in the agricultural, mining and other sectors. This is what is happening with our prized real estate, including waterfront properties.
Investors are paying our governments chump change in Guyana currency and, in some cases, nothing at all for these rights. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
When the original investors walk away, they leave with us scavengers with whom our governments have had no negotiations.
Kaieteur News will continue to expose how foreign investors, together with our corrupt politicians, are making a fortune by raffling out our resources while our people are barely scratching a living, according to President Irfaan Ali.
Pls read Page 2 to learn how Guyana is forced to borrow its own money from overseas investors!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles