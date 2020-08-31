Chopped man drives himself to hospital and dies

Latest update August 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
The victim of a chopping attack drove himself to a hospital but died while receiving treatment for his wound on Saturday. Dead is Kishan Persaud, 29, of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara.
Persaud was driving home in his car when he made a turn on to First Street Craig at around 21:35 Hrs and saw a vendor with a fruit cart blocking his path.
According to police, he told the man to remove the cart but the vendor, ignored and delayed a little. Persaud grew impatient and stepped out of his car to confront the Vendor. An argument ensued between the two during which the vendor found a cutlass and chopped Persaud to the left side of his neck before running away.
The injured Persaud then ran into his car, turned it around and drove as fast as he could to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. At approximately 22:30Hrs, Persaud passed away while being treated by doctors. The suspect was later captured by police, just after midnight at his home located at 79 Second Street, Buzz Bee Dam.
