Canadian company walks away with US$238M from our wealth while we begging for US$100M loan to build a bridge

When Foreign investors come to your country and invest, both parties must benefit.

Dem must mek profit and at the same time the country and its people must also get something propa, nah true?

However, in Guyana, foreign investors ah behave like scavengers, raping we wealth and leaving us dry, pale and penniless, with wounds that would never heal.

Guyana Goldfields is a prime example. Ah group of Canadians came here and set up shop. We leaders give dem our gold lands plus duty-free this and tax-free dah to the tune of billions.

De company then bring in a few pieces of old machinery and tarpaulin tents. After a few mornings, dem tun back and sell we land wah dem get free to a Chinese company fuh US$238 million. Yes $238 Million American Dalla.

That money transfer to dem bank account in Canada then dem pack dem suitcase catch a flight and disappear.

Is wah Guyana get? Guyana get a Scavenger to deal with, who nah got no respect for our peoples right and the environment. Pon the other hand, we put out begging bowl looking for half of that sum to build another harbour bridge across the Demerara River.

This is Guyana, Oh beautiful Guyana! It happens every time. One government after the other.

And guess what Guyana, we only have one COVID-19 testing machine at the GPHC, and the Guyanese people all over this country begging fuh food hampers all day and every day.

And if you don’t believe just Google ‘Guyana Beggars’, you will see the first people coming up is Granger, Harmon, Jagdeo, Nagamootoo and Ann Greene, the woman that looking after the rights of our abused children.

When will we ever learn?

Stay tune for more examples coming.