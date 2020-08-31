Blossom Inc. receives UK grant to strengthen Child Sexual Offences Court

Blossom Inc., a family trauma support organization, recently received a grant from the British High Commission to help strengthen the Child Sexual Offences Court during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blossom Inc. is a non-profit organization that has been providing a critical service to child victims of sexual and other forms of abuse.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, founder Ayo Dalgety-Dean said that the organization along with the United Nation Children’s Funds (UNICEF) reached out to the British High Commission for a grant to help strengthen the Child Advocacy and Child Sexual Offences Court and it was granted.

Dalgety-Dean added that the organization runs six child advocacy centers in Guyana: in Mabaruma – Region One; Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast – Region Two; Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara – Region Four; Bartica – Region Seven; and Linden and Kwakwani – Region Ten. The most recent location was the one opened at Kwakwani.

Despite the pandemic, Dalgety-Dean said, the police and the Child Care and Protection Agency still bring children who are victims of trauma for therapy. Dalgety-Dean posited that their work at the organization does not stop because of a pandemic, since children are still being affected by the different types of abuse.

The aim of Blossom Inc. is to make the centers more child-friendly and to develop other ways to deal with mental health. Blossom Inc was establishment in 2014, the service born after Dalgety-Dean responded to a call for collaboration by the Child Protection Agency of the Ministry of Labour, Human Services and Social Security to help victims of child sexual abuse cope with their trauma.

Back then, it was evident that a gap existed in the childcare system for support and Dalgety-Dean a passionate child and family services advocate, moved quickly on the opportunity to help. Since then, Blossom Inc. has evolved into one of the premier providers of child protection support services in Guyana, catering to hundreds of clients annually.

Blossom Inc. works with children and families affected by severe trauma: child sexual abuse, children who have suffered and witness extreme violence, children who have witnessed a parents’ death, and migrant children and families.

According to Dalgety-Dean the service at Blossom Inc. includes providing forensic interviews, trauma focused therapy, court support, victim advocacy/support, psychosocial support, education and outreach services, migrant and host community service, and coordination of a multi-disciplinary team to support victims of child sexual abuse.

Schoolchildren are also engaged in the awareness activities. Every year Blossom Inc. receives $12M from the Government, along with other funds from UNICEF, Emerge BPO and other organizations to help support abuse victims.