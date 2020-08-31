Latest update August 31st, 2020 2:32 PM

APNU+AFC lodges election petition in the High Court

Aug 31, 2020

The APNU+AFC opposition has filed an elections petition in the Georgetown High Court.

Former President David Granger and Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon were among the crowd of party supporters present as the petition was lodged today.

According to court records the petition which was lodged this morning at the registry of the Supreme Court listed Claudette Thorne and Heston Raymond Bostwick as the applicants challenging the results of the March 2nd General and Regional elections.
According to the document, the applicants have asked the court to determine among other questions whether the elections have been lawfully conducted or whether the results have been, or may have been affected by any unlawful act or omission and in consequence thereof, whether the seats in the National Assembly have been lawfully allocated.
Over the past five months, the APNU+AFC Coalition had contended that the elections held on March 2 lacked credibility and legitimacy.
The coalition had claimed that “thousands of cases of fraud, voter impersonation, irregularities, abnormalities and discrepancies which were uncovered.”
On the basis of claims, the party is contending that the current administration was sworn in on the basis of fraudulent results and that it is, therefore, an illegitimate government.

