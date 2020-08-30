Latest update August 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Toddler killed in motorcycle accident

Aug 30, 2020

A toddler died on Thursday last after she was struck down along with her elder sister by a motorbike on a roadway at Kriako Village, Barama River, North West District (NWD), Region One.
The toddler, Nesiha Alexander, 1, and her 13-year old sister were hit down by the motorcycle at around 19:30hrs on Wednesday.
Police said that Alexander was being held in the arms of her sister who was standing at the side of the roadway. Without warning, a motorcycle operated by a 25-year-old man slammed into the children.
The impact flung them a short distance away and Alexander landed on the surface of the road where she received injuries to the head and body.
The toddler was picked up in an unresponsive condition and taken home to her parents who later journeyed to the Kumaka District Hospital.
At around 09:00hrs, the following day, doctors pronounced Alexander dead.

