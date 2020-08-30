Taxi driver robbed of car on Agriculture Road

Latest update August 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A taxi-driver was on Thursday robbed of his motorcar at Agriculture Road, East Coast Demerara, by two bandits who posed as customers.
The victim has been identified as Mohanlall called Mohan, 68, of East Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, on Thursday about 11:45hrs, Mohanlall was parked in front of Digicel at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, when he was approached by the two suspects who told him that they needed a taxi to take them to National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).
The victim agreed and the suspects entered the car, one sat in the front passenger seat and the other in the back seat.
While the victim was proceeding south along the Agriculture Road, one of the suspects told the taxi driver that he already passed their destination.
The taxi driver turned around the car and proceeded north on the said road. While on the way, one of the suspects told the victim to stop the car.
When the driver stopped the car, the suspect in the back seat held on to the driver’s neck while the other suspect that was in the front seat came out of the vehicle, pulled the driver out of the vehicle and threw him on the ground.
The suspects then made good their escape in the victim’s white Toyota 212, HC-336.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.
Anyone with information on the missing car is asked to contact the nearest police station.
