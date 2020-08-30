Latest update August 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

First Lady joins Dubai group in talks to increase opportunities for women

Aug 30, 2020 News 0

First Lady, Arya Ali, yesterday participated in the first of a series of meetings, which was organized by the Dubai Vigilance Group (DVG) to reflect on the role of women in today’s society.

The First Lady during the virtual meeting.

The meeting, which was initiated by Her Royal Highness, Sheikha Afra Dalmook of Dubai, was the first of its kind between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM).
It was held under the theme, “A moment of reflection for women in this current state of global affairs”.
The inaugural discussion sought to create a foundation for the building of a clear and defined partnership between the UAE and the Caribbean, as the two seek to deepen their relations.
In this regard, according to a government two ideas were proposed and will be up for discussion in the coming weeks. The first is the establishment of a UAE-CARICOM Women’s Association and the second, the formation of a Caribbean-Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
During the discussion, Her Royal Highness Sheikha Afra Dalmook reflected on the role of women, their journey and accomplishments over the last few decades.
“She highlighted that women can be the compass for success since they are the centre of gravity of each society. She also noted that in order for women to overcome current challenges which they face, strong commitments must be made to ensure that women are put at the centre of development.”
For her part, First Lady Arya Ali believes that women across the world continue to navigate societal challenges, which disproportionately affect them and restrict them from climbing the social and economic ladders.
She is of the unwavering view that serious work must be done to increase opportunities for women and respond to their changing needs.
“To support these commitments, the First Lady intends to champion several causes which are aimed at providing social and economic support for women and other vulnerable groups across Guyana.”
One such initiative involves the provision of start-up capital for micro and small scale businesses owned and operated by women.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Video Analyst Ravishwar Latif seeks assistance from Sports Minister

Aug 30, 2020

Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional Video analyst Randy Latif is requesting from Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jnr. financial assistance to enhance cricket here. According to...
Read More
The Rise of a Sports Industry

The Rise of a Sports Industry

Aug 30, 2020

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

GOA selects 8 sports officials for Panam training

Aug 30, 2020

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of...

Aug 29, 2020

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung...

Aug 29, 2020

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Aug 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Suffering and humiliation

    Some people were born with “gold spoons in their mouths”. They are rich and comfortable. They do not have a care in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019