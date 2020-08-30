The country’s three main political parties – the PNC/R, AFC and the PPP/C– are no different in their mentality and attitude towards foreign investors.
It is either they are corrupt, incompetent or plain morons. How else does one explain their actions?
They have given foreign investors to secure tax concessions, to the tune of billions of dollars, and rights to our bauxite, gold, timber, oil, etc.
In turn, these investors then resold these resources to others and walk away with hundreds of millions of US dollars in profits, while the Guyanese people get nothing in return.
A number of our oil blocks were distributed to cronies of the pre-2015 government who in turn sold the rights to those blocks for hundreds of millions of US dollars. What did Guyana get? Nothing!
Foreign investors come here with fancy talk, twisted tongues and fat promises. They spend a few dollars establishing “bare bone” facilities (tarpaulins). And after a few mornings, they turn around and sell the same rights and concessions to others for hundreds of millions of US dollars. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
This is the trend in the agricultural, mining and other sectors. This is what is happening with our prized real estate, including waterfront properties.
Investors are paying our governments chump change in Guyana currency and, in some cases, nothing at all for these rights. And what Guyana gets? Nothing!
When the original investors walk away, they leave with us scavengers with whom our governments have had no negotiations.
Kaieteur News will continue to expose how foreign investors, together with our corrupt politicians, are making a fortune by raffling out our resources while our people are barely scratching a living, according to President Irfaan Ali.
Pls read Page 2 to learn how Guyana is forced to borrow its own money from overseas investors!
Canadian company walks away with US$238M, leaves us with a scavenger and we begging for US$100M loan to build a bridge.
Foreign investors, wherever they go, do so for two main reasons: to enrich the host country so that the people can benefit; and to enrich themselves. However, in Guyana, foreign investors behave like scavengers, raping our wealth and leaving us dry, pale and penniless and with wounds which would never heal.
Guyana Goldfields is a prime example. A group of Canadians came here and set up shop. Our government handed them huge swathes of prime mining lands and they enjoyed duty and tax-free concessions galore to the tune of billions.
The company then brought in a few pieces of machinery and tarpaulins tents. After a few mornings, after they had finished marketing what was given to them, they claim that they are encountering financial problems. By the time Guyana could wink its eyes, the Canadian company sold out those same mining lands with full rights with all that tax concessions to a Chinese firm for US$238 million and Guyana had no say.
What Guyana got? Guyana got a begging bowl looking for half of that sum to build another harbour bridge across the Demerara River.
It is like someone coming to your house, sizing up your property, selling it and walking away a rich man. And you are left with nothing except a scavenger who will hammer the final nail in your coffin.
This is Guyana, Oh beautiful Guyana! A country as rich in resources as Saudi Arabia but whose leaders are allowing persons posing as foreign investors to rape us. It happens every time. One government after the other.
Despite all this wealth, Guyana has one COVID-19 testing machine. Despite all this wealth, our people continue to beg for food hampers every day. Despite all this wealth, the country is stretching its hands for donations.
The foreign crooks/investors who steal our wealth are able to dine in the finest restaurants, send their children to the finest schools and vacation in Dubai.
Meantime, many of our people go hungry, cannot afford to put a sandwich in their child’s lunch-kit and their idea of a holiday is sitting under a tree in their backyard.
When will we ever learn? More shocking examples to be exposed, keep reading!
