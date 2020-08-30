Bandits walk into Melanie shop, rob its owner

Latest update August 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two bandits – one armed with a gun, yesterday walked into Andy’s Variety Store and robbed its owner of cash and cell phones.
The robbery took place just after midnight at Stall Four, Linden Drive, Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The owner, Andrew Jacobs, 42, told investigators that one of the bandits approached, pointed the gun at him and demanded cash. Another stood a short distance away.
Jacobs then handed over a black plastic bag containing two cell phones and $300,000 in cash. The men took the plastic bag and hurriedly exited the shop.
The owner said that the cell phones are worth $100,000 and $5,000 respectively.
