Another $100,000 winner for Sleepy Sanitary Pads

Sleepy’s ‘All-Natural Sanitary Pads’ has announced Namomi Abigale Deweever of Sophia as its second $100,000 winner in the Sleepy monthly promotion.

“The second drawing was on August 29, 2020 at 13:00 hours, live via the Sleepy South America Facebook Page. Ms. Deweever won with a total of 95,015 shares on Facebook. Ms. Deweever was very excited for her prize money as it comes in a right time during the pandemic. The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various sleepy products. With four more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win,” the distributors, Sueria Manufacturing, said.

It is easy to participated.

“Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pad pack. Submit that photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via inbox, along with your name and contact number. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can share.”

Sueria explained that a winner will be selected from the top five photos with the most shares via a live drawing.

The promotion is ending on December 31.