Another $100,000 winner for Sleepy Sanitary Pads

Latest update August 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sleepy’s ‘All-Natural Sanitary Pads’ has announced Namomi Abigale Deweever of Sophia as its second $100,000 winner in the Sleepy monthly promotion.
“The second drawing was on August 29, 2020 at 13:00 hours, live via the Sleepy South America Facebook Page. Ms. Deweever won with a total of 95,015 shares on Facebook. Ms. Deweever was very excited for her prize money as it comes in a right time during the pandemic. The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various sleepy products. With four more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win,” the distributors, Sueria Manufacturing, said.
It is easy to participated.
“Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pad pack. Submit that photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via inbox, along with your name and contact number. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can share.”
Sueria explained that a winner will be selected from the top five photos with the most shares via a live drawing.
The promotion is ending on December 31.
Aug 30, 2020Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional Video analyst Randy Latif is requesting from Minister of Culture Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jnr. financial assistance to enhance cricket here. According to...
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 30, 2020
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
I was walking my dog on Thursday afternoon, when this young man in an open back pick-up pulled up. He thanked me for my support... more
Some people were born with “gold spoons in their mouths”. They are rich and comfortable. They do not have a care in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]