UN, Human Services Ministry to partner on gender based programmes

Aug 29, 2020

UN Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Liaison Officer, Adler Bynoe yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud to discuss their continued partnership in helping to implement a series of programmes aimed at eliminating Gender Based Violence in Guyana.

Ms. Tanaka and Mr. Bynoe met with Hon. Persaud at her Lamaha Street office

Curtailing teenage pregnancy, poverty reduction among vulnerable groups and creating initiatives to empower women were also among some of the other areas discussed at the meeting.
Tanaka informed the Minister that the United Nations is eager to launch and commence the implementation of the “Spotlight Initiative” – a European Union/United Nations global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.
Guyana, she said, has been selected as one of six Caribbean countries to benefit from this initiative
The Guyana Spotlight programme will provide a unique opportunity for the Human Services Ministry and its international partners to address family violence as a major public health and development issue with significant ramifications at the individual, community and national levels.
Five priority areas of intervention of the Spotlight programme will be (i) Sexual and Gender-Based Violence; (ii) School based Gender-Based Violence; (iii) Intimate Partner Violence; (iv) Incest/ early sexual initiation/ teen and pre-teen pregnancies; (iv) forced sex by a family member or relative.

 

