UN, Human Services Ministry to partner on gender based programmes

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
UN Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Liaison Officer, Adler Bynoe yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud to discuss their continued partnership in helping to implement a series of programmes aimed at eliminating Gender Based Violence in Guyana.
Curtailing teenage pregnancy, poverty reduction among vulnerable groups and creating initiatives to empower women were also among some of the other areas discussed at the meeting.
Tanaka informed the Minister that the United Nations is eager to launch and commence the implementation of the “Spotlight Initiative” – a European Union/United Nations global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.
Guyana, she said, has been selected as one of six Caribbean countries to benefit from this initiative
The Guyana Spotlight programme will provide a unique opportunity for the Human Services Ministry and its international partners to address family violence as a major public health and development issue with significant ramifications at the individual, community and national levels.
Five priority areas of intervention of the Spotlight programme will be (i) Sexual and Gender-Based Violence; (ii) School based Gender-Based Violence; (iii) Intimate Partner Violence; (iv) Incest/ early sexual initiation/ teen and pre-teen pregnancies; (iv) forced sex by a family member or relative.
Aug 29, 2020Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket...
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
During the past five months of unprecedented social uncertainties that threatened the very future of this country, my columns... more
The PNC/R is politically bent and broken. It did irreparable damage to its political credibility and will find it next to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]