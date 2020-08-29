Tabby is wan independent woman

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys remember de time when a certain man was selected fuh represent de Pee N- Cee in parliament. De man was from a Pee Pee Pee stronghold and when he name appear in de gazette, dem villagers start to taunt him about being a sellout. In order to defend himself, he tell them how even though he deh pun de Pee-N- Cee list, he is wan ‘independent’ parliamentarian.

One day Burnham and Jagan been gaffing in de lobby when the ‘independent’ pass dem. Jagan tun to he and ask “So you are an independent parliamentarian?”

The man looked at Burnham and Burnham nodded.

De man answer, “Yes, I am.”

Deh gat people feel dat to be ’independent’ mean dem should not ask anybody fuh help. Dem should do everything fuh themselves.

One time three disabled men get lost in the desert. Wan ah dem was deaf, the other one bin blind and de third one was an amputee in a wheel chair.

Suddenly dem spot a pond with clear water. De man wah bin blind bin pushing de amputee. So de deaf man jump in de water fuss and when he come out, he hold he ears and began to shout dat he can hear.

This get de other two men excited. De blind man tell de amputee in de wheel chair dat he will push him in. The amputee protest and said, “No I will wheel myself in. I want to be independent. You go first my blind friend.

The blind man entered the pond and emerged shouting, “I can see! I can see!”

Dis got de amputee more excited and he used his hand to wheel himself into the pond emerging on the other side. With brand new wheels.”

Dem boys hear Tabby talk how she going into to parliament as an “independent”. Dem boys wan tell she dat she might end up with she own wheels.

Talk half and wait fuh see if ‘independent’ Tabby gan vote along party lines.