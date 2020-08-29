Rice farmer, others remanded for allegedly killing Canadian citizen

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The alleged mastermind and the two other suspects in the gruesome killing of Canadian citizen, Nicholas Jaipaul, yesterday made their first court appearance and were remanded to prison until October 15, 2020.
The defendants, Moonasar Beharry called “Brickhead”, 57, a rice farmer of 125 Section A, No. 70 Village, Charran Shedhan called ‘Vickey’ and Aszim Shivgobin of No. 79 Village were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore.
Beharry is being represented by attorneys-at-law, Bernard DaSilva and Sanjeev Datadin, while Shivgobin is being represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry and Shedhan is currently unrepresented.
The three men were not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleged that between August 16, 2020, and August 20, 2020, at Moleson Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice they murdered Jaipaul.
After the charge was read, Magistrate Moore remanded the defendants to prison and transferred the matter to Springlands Magistrate’s Court. According to reports, Jaipaul had travelled to Guyana with his grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, in January and they were scheduled to return to Canada in May. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions they were forced to stay in the country.
The younger Jaipaul went missing on August 16, 2020, which prompted his grandfather to file a report with police. The following day the grandfather received a call from someone saying that they had his grandson. The call was traced by police and it led them to a location in Georgetown where Shedhan was arrested.
According to the police, Shedhan allegedly confessed while in custody and implicated Beharry and Shivgobin were involved in the killing. They were both arrested and subsequently charged for murder after Jaipaul’s body was found burnt at Moleson Creek,.
