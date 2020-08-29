Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NIS resumes service at Lethem office

Aug 29, 2020 News 0

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced that it is pleased to announce that the services at the Lethem Local Office will resume on Monday, August 31, 2020.

File photo: The NIS Lethem office, Region 9

“NIS wishes to thank our pensioners and other stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the closure of the office. Employers and self-employed persons who were unable to pay their July 2020 contributions which were due and payable as at August 15, 2020, have until September 30, 2020 to make those contribution payments.”
NIS reassured that the building and compound were properly sanitized: “Additionally, all measures are in place to ensure that business is conducted in a safe and healthy environment.”

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean...

Aug 29, 2020

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket...
Read More
Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung...

Aug 29, 2020

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Aug 28, 2020

Cornwall and Nabi overpower Patriots

Cornwall and Nabi overpower Patriots

Aug 28, 2020

Warriors looking for improved batting performance against TKR today

Warriors looking for improved batting performance...

Aug 27, 2020

CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for Sandals Tour of England

CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for...

Aug 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019