NIS resumes service at Lethem office

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced that it is pleased to announce that the services at the Lethem Local Office will resume on Monday, August 31, 2020.

“NIS wishes to thank our pensioners and other stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the closure of the office. Employers and self-employed persons who were unable to pay their July 2020 contributions which were due and payable as at August 15, 2020, have until September 30, 2020 to make those contribution payments.”

NIS reassured that the building and compound were properly sanitized: “Additionally, all measures are in place to ensure that business is conducted in a safe and healthy environment.”