NIS resumes service at Lethem office

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday announced that it is pleased to announce that the services at the Lethem Local Office will resume on Monday, August 31, 2020.
“NIS wishes to thank our pensioners and other stakeholders for their patience and understanding during the closure of the office. Employers and self-employed persons who were unable to pay their July 2020 contributions which were due and payable as at August 15, 2020, have until September 30, 2020 to make those contribution payments.”
NIS reassured that the building and compound were properly sanitized: “Additionally, all measures are in place to ensure that business is conducted in a safe and healthy environment.”
Aug 29, 2020Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket...
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
During the past five months of unprecedented social uncertainties that threatened the very future of this country, my columns... more
The PNC/R is politically bent and broken. It did irreparable damage to its political credibility and will find it next to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]