Minister Manickhand holds virtual consultation on NGSA 2021

– Engages with teachers and stakeholders

Yesterday the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand met with Grades Five and Six teachers as well as Regional Education Officers and educational stakeholders regarding the sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2021. The engagement was conducted in the form of a Zoom meeting that saw 1,131 participants.

Schools would have been closed since March 16, 2020, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Ministry stated that with the new school year closing in they would have decided to consult with the teachers on strategies for ensuring that students are taught efficiently so that they can sit their examinations in 2021.

The Ministry would have highlighted that the NGSA is an important examination as it provides Grade Six students with placement in a secondary school where they will complete their education.

In the webinar, the Ministry allowed teachers’ recommendations which the Ministry took note of. Among some suggestions was the implementation of online learning materials which includes textbooks being uploaded to the Ministry of Education’s website. Manickchand indicated that the Ministry’s website will be updated. Some also suggested the postponement of the 2021 NGSA examinations from April to July/ August.

Some would have also called for face-to-face classes to be resumed partially, which would limit contact among students and teachers to curb the spread of the virus. Some would also like to see a rotation system being introduced, transportation for students being offered, and a reduced number of students within the classroom.

Many teachers, especially ones in hinterland regions, expressed a decline in learning due to lack of adequate Internet access. Most online classes conducted via Zoom or Google Classrooms see less than half of the class population according to one teacher.

It was expressed that quite a few teachers were unfamiliar with the online learning platforms and as a result of this Manickchand stated, “We’re looking at making sure that teachers can be trained… So, very shortly you will see us rolling out mass teacher training, where we hope to ensure every single teacher in the system is trained presently. First, with an appreciation and understanding why these new forums provide so much opportunity and then how to apply and use the actual forum.”

She also said that the Guyana Learning Channel will be seeing the enhancements which will enable more access to learning material and it will also provide wider coverage to all regions across Guyana and teachers, parents and students can also look out for print packages that will be distributed countrywide.