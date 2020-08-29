Miner dies after suffering from vomiting, diarrhea

Police are investigating the death of a miner who fell ill on Monday suffering from vomiting and diarrhea at Hymacururu Backdam, North-West District.

The man has been identified as Roy Conyers, 46, of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma. The miner died yesterday after he was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. However, the hospital did not conduct a COVID-19 test on the body.

According to a police report, on Monday around 10:00hrs he became sick suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. On Wednesday, around 12:00hrs, Conyers’ reputed wife was contacted by his boss who informed her about her husband’s situation. The following day, a speedboat was chartered to take him out of the backdam. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

Conyers’ body was examined by the police for marks of violence, but none was seen. His body was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.