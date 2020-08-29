Miner dies after suffering from vomiting, diarrhea

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are investigating the death of a miner who fell ill on Monday suffering from vomiting and diarrhea at Hymacururu Backdam, North-West District.
The man has been identified as Roy Conyers, 46, of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma. The miner died yesterday after he was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. However, the hospital did not conduct a COVID-19 test on the body.
According to a police report, on Monday around 10:00hrs he became sick suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. On Wednesday, around 12:00hrs, Conyers’ reputed wife was contacted by his boss who informed her about her husband’s situation. The following day, a speedboat was chartered to take him out of the backdam. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.
Conyers’ body was examined by the police for marks of violence, but none was seen. His body was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.
Aug 29, 2020Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket...
Aug 29, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
During the past five months of unprecedented social uncertainties that threatened the very future of this country, my columns... more
The PNC/R is politically bent and broken. It did irreparable damage to its political credibility and will find it next to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]