Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Aug 29, 2020 Sports 0

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket tournament. For the second consecutive year, the world’s largest express transportation company is working with Hero CPL to ensure the movement of the tournament equipment during these trying times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director, said: “We’ve been faced with many challenges in staging the tournament this year, not the least logistical ones. We’d like to thank FedEx Express for being with us every step of the way and helping to make Hero CPL 2020 a reality.”
“At FedEx Express safety is our priority, and we support this tournament which has gone to extraordinary lengths to make this event safe for the topflight players and teams representing the West Indies,” said Rakesh Shalia, VP of Marketing and Communications for FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean. “We are very proud to sponsor the Hero CPL, which will deliver welcome entertainment to the millions of cricket fans in our region and around the world.”

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean...

Aug 29, 2020

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket...
Read More
Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung in direction of Kemo Paul

Asif Ali breaches code of conduct with bat swung...

Aug 29, 2020

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Fabulous fielding inspires five-star TKR

Aug 28, 2020

Cornwall and Nabi overpower Patriots

Cornwall and Nabi overpower Patriots

Aug 28, 2020

Warriors looking for improved batting performance against TKR today

Warriors looking for improved batting performance...

Aug 27, 2020

CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for Sandals Tour of England

CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for...

Aug 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019