Fedex Express returns as the official courier of the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is delighted to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of its cricket tournament. For the second consecutive year, the world’s largest express transportation company is working with Hero CPL to ensure the movement of the tournament equipment during these trying times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director, said: “We’ve been faced with many challenges in staging the tournament this year, not the least logistical ones. We’d like to thank FedEx Express for being with us every step of the way and helping to make Hero CPL 2020 a reality.”
“At FedEx Express safety is our priority, and we support this tournament which has gone to extraordinary lengths to make this event safe for the topflight players and teams representing the West Indies,” said Rakesh Shalia, VP of Marketing and Communications for FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean. “We are very proud to sponsor the Hero CPL, which will deliver welcome entertainment to the millions of cricket fans in our region and around the world.”
