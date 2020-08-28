Phase 2 of Eccles dump-site building without HDPE liner

– Minister unaware of changes to contract

By Shikema Dey

Worrying reports have emerged that cell sites at the Haags Bosch Industrial Landfill site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, are being constructed without HDPE liners and could pose a serious health risk to nearby environs and the country’s water system.

Sources came to Kaieteur News expressing grave concern that this was being done and when contacted, the Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, was unaware that such a change was being made to the design.

For reference, the HPDE liners or “Landfiller Linings” are physical barrier systems intended to prevent the escape of water and gases out of the body of the landfilled waste. The Landfill Liner is placed at the bottom and sides of modern landfills and are continuously welded to provide a watertight seal.

This lining is integral in the construction of landfills as they secure the environment and protect the water system from being contaminated with the harmful materials that come from waste. These protective liners also prevent the movement of leachate (toxic liquid from landfills) along with the escape of poisonous dissolved by-products, which would otherwise infiltrate the environment.

Such a key component, was however, excluded from the initial design of a new landfill site labeled “Block 2” at Eccles.

Kaieteur News understands that the previous administration had approved the previous design where the liner was excluded and forged ahead with construction.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), however, got wind of this and instructed that the project be halted and the contractors were sent back to the drawing board to include the protective liner.

But by that time, it was too late.

With the construction of the new cell, the protective liner was included in the designs.

However, the contractor, Kaieteur News understands was instructed to revert to the old design.

“Because we got oil and gas now and waste would be coming there, it would be ridiculous to construct the new cell without the liner. What happens if that toxic water seeps into our water system and people get sick. Who would get blamed?” the source lamented. Even more worrying is the fact that major water well is located nearby the landfill site.

Kaieteur News made contact with Minister Nigel Dharmlall who stated that he was not aware that the contractor was instructed to leave out such an important part of the design.

While he noted that he is aware that the first cell was built without the liner, he assured that his office will be looking into the matter.