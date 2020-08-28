Manoj Narayan appointed as Govt, Commissioner on GECOM

– Ganga Persaud to serve on Public Service Commission

President Irfaan Ali yesterday administered the Oath of Office to Manoj Narayan, who will serve as a Government-nominated Commissioner to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Former Local Government Minister, Ganga Persaud, was also sworn in to serve as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Chairwoman of GECOM, Justice (ret’d), Claudette Singh, were also present when Narayan, an attorney-at-law, took the oath of office.

He will replace Robeson Benn on the Commission. Benn resigned following his appointment as the Minister of Home Affairs.

On the other hand, Persaud replaces Geeta Chandan-Edmond, who resigned earlier in the year following her nomination to the Opposition’s list of candidates for the General and Regional Elections.

In his remarks, at the swearing in, President Ali said these appointments are critical in the governance architecture of Guyana.

The Head of State said Narayan is a young lawyer who has already spent a lot of time dealing with electoral matters.

Alluding to his inauguration address, the President said he has spoken about the urgent need to have a comprehensive understanding of what took place over the last five months at the Elections Commission.

“With the appointment of Mr. Manoj on the Commission, I am sure it will help you, the Chairperson and the Commission, to advance the work as you seek not only to address the many issues before you in relation to the concluded elections but more importantly, in the strengthening of the

electoral system, as we work towards having an electoral system in which the people of our country can have confidence; and one in which the international community can be comfortable that Guyana has strong democratic institutions that will always act in the best interest of democracy and the people of our country. I know that the task ahead is not easy for any one of you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ali noted Persaud’s appointment comes at a very critical time. The President said the PSC’s work must continue as there are a number of issues that have to be dealt with, including concerns of promotion and advancement in the Public Service.

“As a result, it was critical [for] us to move urgently in filling this vacancy so as to have the work of the PSC proceed and flow in a smooth manner. Mr. Persaud is no stranger to the Public Service. He has experience as a public servant…he has served on the Commission before and he is a former Minister and Permanent Secretary. I have no doubt that he will execute his mandate in a manner that is befitting of the office and that he will be an asset to the Commission. I would like to see greater inclusiveness. I would like to see strengthening of our governance architecture, of our institutions, all aimed at ensuring that people are treated fairly,” he said.

Ali was sworn in as President on August 2 after a five-month standoff with the incumbent coalition, which claimed it won.