Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Latest update August 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
3rd WELL PAYARA
Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.
Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.
What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?
This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.
Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.
Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.
To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.
Aug 28, 2020CPL – The Trinbago Knight Riders continued their dominance of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, bowling and fielding superbly to blow away the Guyana Amazon Warriors top order and...
Aug 28, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
The PNC and AFC are going to file an election petition next week. In a forthcoming column, I will examine the asininity behind... more
Priya Manickchand has returned to the Ministry of Education. Her previous stint there was conspicuous for its underachievement.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]