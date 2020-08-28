EPA Head dropped from Payara review, sent on leave

Latest update August 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Head of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, confirmed last evening that he has been instructed to proceed on 126 days leave which ultimately removes him from being part of the review team for ExxonMobil’s Payara Field Development Plan (FDP).

On leave: Dr. Vincent Adams

Dr. Adam’s noted that his letter from the Permanent Secretary of Office of the President, Abena Moore, states that he must proceed on leave immediately. He added that no reason was given. The official said that while the letter states he has to proceed on 126 days leave, the records show 77.
“So this is a mistake,” Dr. Adam’s stated.
Kaieteur News understands Sharifah Razack, a Director of the EPA, would be taking Dr. Adams’ position. Ms. Razack is in charge of permits and authorizations.
This news agency understands that she has never worked in the oil industry, but would most likely be representing the EPA during the review process for Payara’s FDP.
Since his appointment in October 2018, Dr. Adams has been a staunch advocate for the protection of Guyana’s environment.
In fact, he had pushed for Guyana to get unlimited liability coverage for ExxonMobil against all oil spills. And just recently, he had threatened to take ExxonMobil to court for refusing to pay a paltry fine of US$1,000 for spilling hydraulic fluid in the Stabroek Block.

 

