De Exxon deal wuss dan a Ponzi scheme

Dem boys Seh…

A man was passing by the Vigilance Police Station yesterday when he see a protest. He jump off he bicycle, pick up a piece of cardboard and start to shout! “Free Mingo now, Free Mingo now!”

One of the protestors turn to he and seh: “Yuh gat de wrong protest. This is the Free Yuri protest.”

De man tun and ask: “Wheh de free puri deh?”

Dat is Guyana fuh yuh. People joining protest and nah know wha dem protesting about.

Dem boys had a good laugh though. De protest tek place in front de police station and de police nah arrest nobody fuh being part of a gathering of more than 10 persons.

Is this de same police wha gon enforce de social restrictions?

Dem boys seh de protest yesterday was in support of dem people wha get charge fuh an alleged Ponzi scheme. Dem boys nah know de facts about de case, so dem boys can’t comment.

But wha dem boys know is dat de Exxon contract wuss dan a Ponzi scheme. Dem boys seh with a Ponzi scheme, at least some people does get back dem money. And some does even mek a good dollar.

But when Exxon done with we, we gon leff in we bare shorts. Dem nah giving much, but dem tekkin a great deal.

Dat is why dem boys seh we gat fuh keep up de pressure fuh de renegotiation of de kan-tract. Dem boys nah asking fuh much.

Dem boys gon settle fuh a 10% royalty, ring fencing and better local content regulations.

Talk half and wait fuh see who gon protest in support of Exxon.