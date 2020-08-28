Bandits stick-up man in shower, cart off $1.8M

Latest update August 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Three men yesterday entered the shop of a businessman, held him at gunpoint while he was taking a shower and carted off $1,800,000 in cash.
The robbery tool place at around 06:30hrs at Kanawaruk, Black Water Landing, Region Eight.
Bhim Singh, 56, was taking a bath in his bathroom when a man opened the door and pointed a revolver at his face.
Singh attempted to scream but the bandit shoved the revolver in his mouth.
According to the businessman’s son, two others, also armed with guns, entered the building as well. They entered the shop area where the cash was stored.
Meanwhile, in a bid to free himself, a scuffle ensued between Singh and the bandit who held the gun in his mouth.
The businessman somehow managed to overpower the bandit and bit him. Both gun and the bandit fell to the ground and Singh ran to the front of his shop. He started shouting for help. Neighbours came to his assistance and surrounded the building but by this time, the bandits had already located the cash and jumped a back fence making good their escape.
The matter was later reported to ranks at the Mahdia Police Station, who visited the scene later that day but there was no signs of the suspects in the area.
The businessman’s son said that this is not the first his dad was robbed by armed bandits.
He claimed that gunmen had barged into their home in Georgetown.
They were beaten and robbed of cash as well.
Kaieteur News had also received information that the gunmen who robbed the businessman yesterday are well known in the area.
It was detailed that they would enter Kanawaruk on CG motorbikes frequently.
It is believed that they would visit the location to stalk miners and shop owners before choosing a victim to rob.
